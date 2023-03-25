New York District Attorney probing Trump receives threatening letter laced with white powder

The FBI and the New York Police Department (NYPD) are investigating a death threat sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a letter laced with white powder, multiple news outlets reported Friday.

Bragg, who is investigating former President Donald Trump concerning a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, has presented evidence to a grand jury that is considering whether to indict Trump, though no action has yet been taken.

Law enforcement sources indicated the letter was addressed to Bragg which said: "ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!," according to NBC News. It also contained a small amount of white powder.

The letter "was immediately contained" and law enforcement "determined there was no dangerous substance," the district attorney's office said in a statement. Authorities said the letter was postmarked Tuesday and markings on the envelope indicated it was mailed from Orlando, Florida earlier this week.

Officials said there were no evacuations or injuries involved.

The letter comes on the heels of Trump falsely announcing last weekend that he would be arrested Tuesday in the investigation.

The former president also posted on his social media page that people should "protest" and "take our nation back." Trump included a warning early Friday of "potential death & destruction" if he is indicted.

The hush-money scandal involving Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, came in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

The payment was made by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with the former president in 2006.