81-year-old driver, stuck in snow with his vehicle in US, rescued after 6 days

The 81-year-old driver, who was stuck in the snow in the state of California, US, was found alive 6 days later.

According to CNN's report, Jerry Jouret set out for his home in Nevada, which was 3 hours from his chalet in Big Pine before the snowstorm on February 24.

Jouret, who was caught in a snowstorm on the way, was stuck in the snow as a result of his vehicle slipping in a secluded area.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched for the old man after his family reported him missing to the Inyo District Sheriff's Office.

Due to the snowstorm, the search was limited. With the improvement of the weather conditions, the search and rescue activities by helicopter continued.

6 days after the incident, Jouret was reached as a result of approaching the vehicle that was under the snow, which the helicopter pilot said he thought was a piece of rock, and the old man was taken to the hospital.

Speaking to CNN, Christian Jouret stated that his grandfather was in good health and only stayed in the hospital for a few hours, "Even the nurses were surprised to see how well his vitals were."

He told that his grandfather, who according to him was a retired military and former NASA employee, ate the biscuits and candies he had with him for about a week to stay alive, and tried to keep himself warm by drinking snow water and running his vehicle sparingly.

At least 18 people died due to heavy rain and snowstorms in high altitudes in California, which has been exposed to weather events called "atmospheric river event" since December.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency last week to support the fight against the blizzard that continues to affect much of the state.