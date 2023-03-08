VIDEO: alert in Tultepec, Mexico as fire recorded near rocket market

Through social networks, a fire is reported in the Barrio de San Juan in the municipality of Tultepec, State of Mexico, an area near the fireworks market.

The active fire is located on Calle Lázaro Cárdenas, corner with H. Ayuntamiento. Thanks to a 911 call, it is known that the event is a land where used tires are stored, so far it is unknown if there are injured people.

Emergency teams are already working in the place to control the fire, citizens are asked to avoid the area.

Currently the Civil Protection and Firefighters teams are working to reduce health risks by evacuating the population near the fire.