La Leche River in Peru overflows, floods more than 300 hectares

Families from at least seven villages in the Pacora district, located in the province of Lambayeque and the region of the same name, were partially cut off from communication after the overflow of the La Leche River in Peru, which increased its flow in recent days due to heavy rains.

According to Canal N, more than 300 hectares of crops were flooded. Santa Isabel, Las Juntas and Las Cirilas are the hamlets most affected and residents are asking for the evacuation of people.

Faced with this emergency situation, the District Municipality of Pacora activated its contingency plan and mobilized heavy machinery to reinforce the banks of the river, but they need more support from a greater number of machinery.

"The flow has already grown and with the machinery we cannot do anything. We need bigger machinery so that there are no more people affected," said the mayor of the Pacora district, José Luis Sipión.

"So far there are no victims due to the increase in the river flow. At least 50 families are affected. The entire agricultural framework has been affected," added the mayor.