'1 year into Ukraine war, Kyiv is still standing, Russia is weakened,' says U.S. vice president

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

One year into the war in Ukraine, Kyiv is "still standing," Russia is "weakened" and NATO "is stronger than ever," U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.

"Many wondered, could Russia be stopped? Would NATO come together? Would NATO break apart? And would Ukraine be prepared? … today a year later, we know Kyiv is still standing. Russia is weakened. The transatlantic alliance is stronger than ever," Harris said at the Munich Security Conference.

She stressed that the war in Ukraine has "far-reaching global ramifications," and said that no nation is safe in a world where one country can violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another.

She also accused Russia of committing "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine.

Harris said China has deepened its ties with Moscow.

"Looking ahead, any steps by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression, continue the killing and further undermine a rules-based order," she added.

A year ago, Harris said, Russian President Vladimir Putin "thought he could divide NATO but failed."

Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.