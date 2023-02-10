U.S. secretary of state signs condolence book at Turkish Embassy in D.C. for quake victims

The top U.S. diplomat on Friday signed the condolence book at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. in tribute to the earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"I extend my condolences, personally and on behalf of the American people to the people of Turkiye for the terrible loss they have endured," wrote U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The United States stands in solidarity with our friends and Allies in Turkiye now and for the future. We will rebuild together," he added.

Blinken was welcomed by Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan on Friday morning.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

Speaking to reporters following his visit, Blinken maintained that the U.S. would stand in strong solidarity with Türkiye and would do its best to support those in need.

Nearly 19,400 people were killed and over 77,700 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.