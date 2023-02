In this file photo taken on July 8, 2022, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. (AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China when "conditions are right," with Washington confident of maintaining communication with Beijing despite his cancellation of a weekend trip, a U.S. official said Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a row over an alleged Chinese spy balloon "would have significantly narrowed the agenda" for Blinken had he gone ahead.