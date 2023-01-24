U.S. health authority proposes annual COVID-19 booster shots

U.S. health authorities outlined a new plan Monday for how Americans will receive their COVID-19 booster shots.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document ahead of a meeting Thursday of the agency's vaccine experts proposing an annual update to COVID-19 vaccines for most adults that would be similar to influenza shots.

The administration of an updated vaccine on an annual basis appears to be "reasonable," said the FDA.

But "any plans for updated COVID-19 vaccines must account for the time required to produce sufficient vaccine doses," it said in the briefing document.

"A decision on the recommended vaccine composition could be made in time for any updated vaccine to be in production in time to be deployed for use no later than September of each calendar year," said the document.