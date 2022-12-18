Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at age of 85

 Contact Us
Brazilian writer Nelida Pinon, whose work has been translated into more than 30 languages, died Saturday at the age of 85, her publishing house announced. "Nelida Pinon died today in a hospital in Lisbon. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed," the publishing house Record said in a statement.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published December 18,2022
Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports.

The acclaimed author published a vast body of work translated in more than 30 countries.

Pinon won national and international awards and became an elected member of the ABL in 1989. She later chaired the literary club in 1996 and 1997, its website shows.

Pinon was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937 to a Galician family and as a child chose to be a writer, ABL's website said.

She had a degree in journalism and published novels, short stories and essays, and wrote speeches and memoirs.