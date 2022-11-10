U.S. envoy dismisses concerns over Ukraine support post midterms

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield prior to their meeting in Kyiv on November 8, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Results of the midterm elections will have no bearing on U.S. support to Ukraine, according to Washington's ambassador to the UN.

"I don't see that elections will have an impact on that support. That's a domestic issue," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters during a visit to a UNICEF education center for Ukrainian refugees in Poland's capital Warsaw.

Both Republicans and Democrats have made gains in the midterms, but control of the U.S. Congress remains unclear with some key races still undecided.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that U.S. "support for Ukraine has been bipartisan."

"Our foreign policy, again, has been bipartisan, and I know that the president will continue to work with Congress to get the support that Ukraine needs until Russia's unprovoked attacks on Ukraine are brought to an end," she said.

The U.S. envoy hailed the Polish government and people for their assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"Part of my meetings here in Poland was to talk with the agencies, to talk with the government of Poland about contingency plans for the possibility that people may start coming across the border because of conditions inside of Ukraine," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield was in Ukraine earlier this week, where she held meetings with top officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She told Zelenskyy that the U.S. "is steadfast in its support for Ukraine and is prepared to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," according to a statement by her office.

They also spoke about "international efforts to minimize the impact of Russia's aggression on global food security, including through sustaining and expanding the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, and to ensure accountability for war crimes and atrocities perpetrated on the Ukrainian people," the statement added.