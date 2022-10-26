Top EU diplomat continues Latin American tour in Argentina to strengthen ties

The European Union's top diplomat continued his official Latin American tour in Argentina on Tuesday.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited the capital, Buenos Aires, and met with President Alberto Fernandez.



During the meeting, Fernandez and Borrell "analyzed global challenges," agreeing to strengthen areas of mutual interest alongside bilateral and regional relations, according to an official communique by the Casa Rosa, the president's office.



They also touched on opportunities for integration, with Fernandez underscoring Argentina's role as a "stable supplier of clean energy, food and strategic minerals, as well as the development of value chains."



The pair also acknowledged other areas for "broad cooperation" concerning "climate change, gender issues, human rights, education, culture, digitization and biotechnology."



Prior to meeting with Fernandez, Borrell met with Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.



Borrell touched on the stalled free trade deal between the EU and the South American trading bloc Mercosur, describing it as a "pending issue" and hoping to reach a deal by the end of the year.



Borrell, who possesses dual Spanish and Argentine nationality, also thanked Argentina for its "position in all international forums, condemning aggression and working for peace."



Cafiero announced on Twitter that bilateral relations between the EU and Argentina have "a great future."

"In the first nine months of 2022, 12% of our exports went to Europe," he added.

He said Borrell's visit "will strengthen cooperation with our country and with the region as a whole."



The EU trade bloc is the second designated destination for Argentine exports.



The EU is Argentina's third largest trading partner and the main foreign direct investor in the country.



On Monday, Borrell began his Latin America tour in Uruguay, meeting with President Luis Lacalle Pou to strengthen bilateral and regional ties.