U.S. confirms talks with Musk’s company over Ukraine Starlink access

This file photo taken on September 25, 2022 shows an antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system donated by the U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk in Izyum, Kharkiv region. (AFP)

The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that the Biden administration is engaged with Elon Musk's SpaceX company about ensuring continued internet access for Ukraine.

"I can confirm that the department has been in communication with SpaceX regarding Starlink. I'm not going to get into further details of these discussions just now," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The announcement comes after CNN reported that it obtained a letter from SpaceX's government sales chief warning that the company would no longer be able to foot the bill for Starlink services, which would cost tens of millions of dollars per month.

"We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the letter says.

The Starlink satellite internet terminals have been critical to Ukraine's battlefield successes against Russia, enabling the country's military to rapidly communicate on the battlefield.

Another document obtained by CNN from Ukrainian Gen. Valerii Zaluzhniy in which he directly appealed to Musk for some 8,000 Starlink terminals.

A consultant working with Starlink responded in a document addressed to the Pentagon, saying "SpaceX faces terribly difficult decisions here. I do not think they have the financial ability to provide any additional terminals or service as requested by General Zaluzhniy."

Musk, as he is wont to do, chimed in on Twitter, saying that after a Ukrainian official told him to "** off," his company is following suit.

"We're just following his recommendation," said Musk.