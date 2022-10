U.S. to provide $240 mln new assistance for migrants across Americas

The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States (OAS), Blinken said the assistance would be delivered through health services, shelter, education and legal assistance.