22 killed in wedding venue fire in DR Congo: Mayor

A general view of a wedding reception hall that was damaged by fire in Kinshasa on September 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 22 people were killed, and several others injured when a fire broke out at a wedding venue in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on Saturday, a local official said.

The fire erupted during a wedding reception at a building in Kinshasa's Lingwala commune, according to Lingwala Mayor Norbert Mushinga.

"After inspecting the place, I can confirm that the provisional death toll stands at 22," Mushinga told reporters in Kinshasa.

"People faced difficulties reaching the emergency exit; everyone was in a state of panic," he said.

Mushinga said property inside the building was also destroyed, and several injured people were taken to health facilities in Kinshasa for treatment.

He said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire, with an electrical fault suspected.

In a statement, Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani directed all provincial governors to conduct immediate inspections of venues hosting public events.

Shabani ordered authorities to close any establishments that do not meet safety standards.