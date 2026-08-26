Algeria contends with 58 wildfires amid ongoing heatwave

Algeria on Wednesday saw 58 separate wildfires break out in 16 provinces, 21 of which have since been extinguished, while efforts remain underway to put out the rest amid an ongoing heatwave in the North African country.

In eastern Algeria, Skikda recorded seven fires; El Tarf and Jijel recorded five each; and Annaba four, the Algerian Civil Protection Agency said in a statement.

Three fires were also reported in Bejaia, along with several blazes in other provinces, according to the agency.

In Jijel province, precautionary evacuations were carried out in the Ouled Yahia Khadrouche and Chekfa municipalities, where both airborne and ground-based firefighting resources were deployed.

A Mi-26 firefighting helicopter was deployed in Ouled Yahia Khadrouche, while two AT-802 firefighting aircraft were sent to fight the conflagration in Chekfa.

In El Tarf province, people were evacuated from two amusement parks after a fire erupted in the Bouteldja municipality.

Firefighting efforts on the ground have been bolstered by aerial resources, including a BE-200 firefighting aircraft, the statement said.