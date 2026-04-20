Republic of Congo’s prime minister resigns

The Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso presented his resignation and that of his Cabinet to the president, paving the way for the formation of a new government, the president's office said in a statement Sunday.

The move came days after the swearing in of President Denis Sassou Nguesso for a fifth term in office following his reelection in March 15 polls.

Pending the formation of a new government team, the outgoing ministers will ensure the management of current affairs, the statement said.

Makosso, who was appointed in 2021, "expressed all his gratitude to the Head of State for the trust he has enjoyed during the exercise of his functions and indicated that he remains at the disposal of the President of the Republic."

During his swearing-in ceremony last week, Nguesso promised to "contribute to resolution of conflicts that undermine the African continent."



