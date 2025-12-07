Congolese army accuses Rwanda, M23 rebels of bombing in eastern DR Congo

The Congolese military accused the Rwandan army and M23 rebels of launching deadly bombs from Rwanda into parts of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, in the latest allegations Kigali dismissed as "ridiculous" on Sunday.

The Congolese military said in a statement late Saturday that the Rwandan army and the AFC/M23 rebels intensified artillery bombing from Bugarama in Rwanda, targeting densely populated Congolese localities on the Kamanyola-Uvira axis since last Thursday.

It said this occurred as Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi signed in Washington a peace agreement brokered by the US.

"The situation is serious and the crime is heinous. Several Congolese civilians have been killed," Maj. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, the military spokesperson, said in the statement, calling it "Kigali's determination to sabotage any peace process" despite the commitments made under the US peace accord.

He said the bombing also destroyed several schools, health centers and civilian homes.

Rwanda is accused of backing M23 rebels, a claim Kigali has consistently denied.

Kinshasa and M23 signed the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal in July in Doha.

But fighting continues between government forces and the M23 rebels, with each side blaming the other for violating the ceasefire.

Contacted by Anadolu for a comment on the latest claims on Sunday, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe dismissed the accusations as an attempt to shift blame.

The Congolese army "has been violating a ceasefire signed in Doha on a daily basis, bombing M23 positions and Banyamulenge villages with fighter jets and attack drones amid a rise of hate speech," he said, adding that trying to shift blame is really "ridiculous."

Last Thursday, during the signing ceremony, Trump said they had committed to "stopping decades of violence and bloodshed and beginning a new era of harmony and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda."

Rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, in a post on US social media company X on Saturday, claimed their "compatriots were massacred," particularly in Mutarule, Luvungi, and Kamanyola, in a bombing by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime on Friday.

Local media reported clashes between M23 and government forces continued on Sunday in Masisi territory in North Kivu province.

The locality of Luvungi in Uvira territory, in South Kivu, reportedly came under the rebel control on Saturday, after two days of intensified fighting.

The fighting has displaced thousands of people in eastern Congo. Roughly 1,000 Congolese nationals fleeing the new clashes crossed into neighboring Rwanda last week.