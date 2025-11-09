Sudanese army repels RSF attack on Babnousa city in West Kordofan

The Sudanese army repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Sunday on the city of Babnousa in West Kordofan, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that RSF militants shelled the city with artillery and attacked it using combat vehicles, but army forces repelled the assault.

Sudanese army personnel also posted videos on social media confirming that they had pushed back RSF militants and were combing areas around Babnousa.

Meanwhile, the Babnousa Emergency Room, a local relief committee, confirmed that the army had aborted the RSF attack on the army's 22nd Infantry Division, without giving details about casualties or damage.

The committee said the city has become a "ghost town," after nearly 177,000 people had fled due to the ongoing clashes between the army and RSF.

There was no comment from the RSF on the report.

In recent weeks, the army has been conducting air supply drops to support its troops in Babnousa, which continues to face repeated RSF attacks.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.