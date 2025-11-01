21 dead, 30-plus missing in Kenya landslide: minister

At least 21 people died and more than 30 were still missing in a landslide on Saturday caused by heavy rains in western Kenya, the interior minister said.

The landslide occurred overnight in Marakwet East in the west of the country, which is currently in rainy season.

"We have confirmed the loss of 21 people to this tragedy, while over 30 people are still unaccounted for as reported by their families," Kipchumba Murkomen wrote on X.

Search and rescue operations were paused for the night, he added.

The Kenyan Red Cross shared aerial images from the region that showed massive mudslides and flash flooding stretching over vast distances.

It said it was coordinating rescue efforts with the government, including air evacuations for the injured.

"Access to some of the affected areas remains extremely difficult due to flooding and blocked routes," it said in a statement on X.







