Türkiye on Monday offered condolences to Rwanda on the 31st anniversary of the 1994 genocide in which around 1 million people were killed in a span of 100 days.

"We solemnly remember the Genocide against the Tutsi, which was committed in Rwanda in 1994 and is one of the worst atrocities in human history," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We pay tribute to all those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Rwanda," the ministry added.