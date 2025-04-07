ALGERIA TO HOST ISLAMIC DEVELOPMENT BANKS ANNUAL MEETING

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group's annual meeting will be held in the Algerian capital, Algiers, in May.

The bank announced on Monday that its annual meeting will take place from May 19 to 22 at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center.

Under the main theme "Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives," the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings will serve as a high-level strategic platform to enhance development cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The event will bring together IsDB's Board of Governors, representing 57 member countries, along with development partners, policymakers, and private sector leaders, to discuss ways of promoting inclusive and sustainable development and addressing common economic challenges.

In addition to the main event, the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum will include high-level roundtables, thematic side events, and dynamic knowledge-sharing sessions.

In a statement, Abdelkrim Bouzred, Algeria's finance minister and chair of the IsDB Board of Governors, said on the bank's website: "This event is of great significance for Algeria, offering an important opportunity to elevate its standing on the global economic stage by highlighting the reforms implemented and showcasing the country's strengths in cooperation, investment, and sustainable development."

Muhammad Al Jasser, chairman of the IsDB Group, said: "We are honored to hold our 2025 Annual Meetings in the historic city of Algiers—a symbol of cooperation and cultural richness."

"These Meetings represent a key moment to strengthen partnerships and advance innovative solutions that will drive sustainable development across our member countries. It is also a time to collectively address pressing global challenges and explore new opportunities for shared progress," he added.

Last year, the event was held in the capital Riyadh.