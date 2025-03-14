UN in Libya warns against hate speech targeting migrants

The United Nations in Libya warned Thursday against misinformation campaigns fueling tensions and inciting hate speech against refugees and migrants.

In a statement published on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya's website, it acknowledged efforts by Libyan authorities to address public concerns while emphasizing the importance of preserving Libya's national sovereignty.

"The United Nations in Libya is deeply concerned with a misinformation campaign that is fueling tensions in Libya and inciting hate speech against refugees and migrants," said the organization in a statement.

"Misleading narratives only foster fear and hostility.

"The United Nations urges all actors to refrain from spreading unverified information and to ensure that public discourse is fact-based and respectful of human rights," it added.

Libya has been witnessing growing public unrest for a week, with news outlets and social media activists calling for the expulsion of undocumented migrants from the country.

Earlier on Thursday, a high-level meeting was held to discuss irregular migration, which was attended by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Interior Minister Emad Trabelsi, Labor Minister Ali Al-Abed and Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs Walid Al-Lafi.

The meeting focused on securing Libya's southern borders, combating smuggling and human trafficking networks, strengthening control over city entrances and main roads, coordinating migrant deportations with countries of origin, and establishing clear policies for legal labor migration.

Dbeibah reaffirmed Libya's stance, stating that "Libya will not be a destination for irregular migration," while also rejecting rumors about any plans to settle migrants permanently in the country.

He emphasized that Libya will not succumb to pressure on migration policies and called on the public to avoid being misled by false information.



