UN migration agency voices alarm over mass graves found in Libya

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday expressed shock and concern at the discovery of two mass graves in Libya containing the bodies of scores of migrants.

The UN agency said in a statement that 19 bodies, some with gunshot wounds, were discovered in Jikharra, some 440 kilometers (273 miles) southeast of Benghazi, while at least 30 more were found in a mass grave in the Al-Kufra desert in the southeast. It is believed the second grave may contain as many as 70 bodies, it said.

Saying the circumstances of their deaths and nationalities remain unknown, it added that the gravesites were discovered following a police raid rescuing hundreds of migrants from traffickers.

"The loss of these lives is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers faced by migrants embarking on perilous journeys," said Nicoletta Giordano, IOM Libya chief of mission. "Far too many migrants along these journeys endure severe exploitation, violence and abuse, underscoring the need to prioritize human rights and protect those at risk."

Acknowledging Libyan authorities' efforts to investigate the deaths, the IOM also urged them to "ensure a dignified recovery, identification, and transfer of the remains of the deceased migrants, while notifying and assisting their families."

Last March the bodies of 65 migrants were found in a mass grave in southwestern Libya.

According to IOM's Missing Migrants Project, out of the 965 recorded deaths and disappearances in Libya in 2024, more than 22% occurred on land routes.

"IOM urges all governments and authorities along the route to strengthen regional collaboration to safeguard and protect migrants, irrespective of their status, throughout all stages of their journeys," the statement said.