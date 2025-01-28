French Embassy among several missions attacked in Congo’s capital over rebel offensive in eastern Goma city

Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday morning, setting fire to tires outside the mission in the capital Kinshasa, where protests were also held outside embassies of several African countries, as well as of the US.

"The French Embassy in Kinshasa was attacked this morning by protesters, who caused a fire that has now been brought under control. These attacks are unacceptable," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the attack on his X account.

Videos shared on social media showed the angry crowd setting fire outside the French Embassy as protesters accused Paris of "supporting the Rwandan army, who have invaded Congo disguised as M23 rebels."

The situation in eastern Congo is deteriorating, with at least 17 South African, Ugandan, and UN peacekeepers killed in clashes with M23 rebels on Monday.

A demonstrator was also seen in another viral video and social media post climbing the French Embassy wall, while others wrote slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron on street walls.

Protesters also demonstrated outside the US Embassy in Kinshasa as the M23 rebels continued their offensive in eastern Congo, according to local sources and media reports.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters outside the US Embassy.

While welcoming the mobilization of support for the Congolese Armed Forces, the Kinshasa government condemned the vandalism.

A spokesman said the government is "strengthening the security measures of the embassies."

Earlier on Monday, M23 rebels, who are allegedly backed by Rwanda, claimed to have taken control of eastern Goma city, while Kinshasa claimed Rwandan forces were present.

So far, at least 25 people have been killed in Goma and nine in Rwanda. Hundreds have been injured in the ongoing clashes.

Locals say both government forces and rebels control parts of the city of 3 million people, including internally displaced persons.

Meanwhile, demonstrators also stormed and looted the Uganda's Embassy, accusing Uganda of supporting Rwandan proxies, referring to M23 rebels.

Protesters also attacked the Kenyan Embassy in Kinshasa.

The Kenyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that protesters attacked Kenyan, Ugandan, and South African embassies.

The "marauding protesters … are voicing their discontent on the conflict in the eastern part of that country," the ministry said, urging Kinshasa authorities to take appropriate action.