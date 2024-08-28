First mpox vaccines arrive in Africa amid delays

A person receives an mpox vaccination at the Northwell Health Immediate Care Center at Fire Island-Cherry Grove, in New York, U.S., July 15, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday hailed the delivery of the first mpox vaccines in Africa as a demonstration of international solidarity in the face of global public health emergencies.

Nigeria became the first African country to receive 10,000 doses of mpox vaccines on Tuesday to respond to the outbreak of the viral disease that is sweeping across several countries.

The vaccine, Jynneos (MVA), manufactured by Bavarian Nordic pharmaceutical firm, was donated by the U.S. government.

"The delivery of mpox vaccines to Nigeria is an important addition to the ongoing measures to halt the virus and protect health. It is also a clear demonstration of international solidarity. Grateful to the U.S. government for the generous support," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said on X.

The WHO has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

Nigerian health officials said the vaccines will be rolled out in five states with the highest burden of mpox cases.

As of Aug. 10, 2024, the country reported 786 suspected cases, 39 confirmed cases, with no deaths so far this year.

Twelve countries in the African region have recorded cases, according to WHO, with more than 15,000 suspected cases.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicenter of the outbreak, Burundi, and other East African nations are expecting vaccines, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The first batch of vaccine doses promised for Democratic Republic of Congo could arrive on Sept. 1 following delays due to documentation and emergency authorization issues, Jean Kaseya, the head of Africa CDC told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Western partners, including the EU and the U.S. have promised about 380,000 doses of mpox vaccines, according to Africa CDC.