Ennahda secretary-general arrested 'without judicial permission,' Tunisian group says

A view of building of Ennahda Movement in Tunis, Tunisia on April 20, 2023 (AA Photo)

Tunisia's opposition Ennahda movement said that its Secretary-General Ajmi Lourimi was arrested "without judicial permission."

"Lourimi and his two companions were arrested in Borj al-Amrim," around 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the capital Tunis, the group said in a statement.

There was no comment from the Tunisian authorities on the arrest.

Tunisia has seen a wave of arrests, including media figures, activists, judges, businessmen, and politicians since February 2023.

Several leaders from the Ennahda movement, including its leader Rached Ghannouchi, have been arrested by the Tunisian authorities.

Tunisian President Kais Saied accused some of those detained of "plotting against state security," allegations vehemently denied by the opposition group.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.





















