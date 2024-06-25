10 killed in Kenyan capital when police open fire on protesters storming parliament

At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday when police opened fire at hundreds of protesters who stormed the parliament compound in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

"Dozens have been injured, and the death toll is likely to rise as many are suffering from gunshot wounds," said a volunteer with the Red Cross who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The situation is dire, and we're struggling to provide adequate medical assistance as it's worsening," the volunteer added.

Enraged by proposed tax hikes, the protesters forced their way onto the parliament grounds, leading to chaotic scenes and mass looting.

Part of parliament and the Nairobi governor's office in the capital complex were also burned by angry youths.

Lawmakers were forced to seek refuge in underground tunnels as the demonstrators breached the security perimeter.















