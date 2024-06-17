Turkish charities deliver aid to Ugandans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

A number of Turkish charities are delivering humanitarian aid to Ugandans to mark Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday in which meat is customarily donated to the needy.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fatih Ak applauded the selflessness of the Turkish community who are delivering donations to assist families in Uganda.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the generous individuals who contribute," he told Anadolu.

He said the Turkish Diyanet Foundation -- a group connected to the Turkish state Religious Affairs Directorate -- has been playing a key role in ensuring that Turkish donations reach countless families "so that they can partake in the joy and blessings of this sacred festival".

"They are bringing us together in unity and compassion, uplifting our community and reinforcing the values of charity and empathy. So we are thankful for their service," he said.

Ahmet Tahsin Firat, the group's coordinator for Uganda, told Anadolu that they distributed the meat from 7,000 cows to those in need.

Similar donations were done in other countries of Africa, as well as in other regions such as the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, he added.

Ensar Kucukkaltan of the Turkish Deniz Feneri Association said that the group is distributing meat to the needy in more than 20 countries, including Uganda.

Abubalar Byango, the director of Uganda's Byango Development and Charitable Organization, told Anadolu that with support from the Turkish Keskul organization, they were able to distribute meat from 500 cows to needy people in Eastern Uganda.