CYRIL RAMAPHOSA REELECTED SOUTH AFRICAS PRESIDENT FOR SECOND TERM

Members of the South African parliament reelected Cyril Ramaphosa late Friday as president for a second term during the first sitting of the legislature.

Ramaphosa, 71, leader of the African National Congress party (ANC) received 283 votes, defeating Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighter party (EFF) who garned 44 votes.

The ANC, once led by civil rights icon Nelson Mandela, dominated South African politics for the past three decades, until losing its majority in the May 29 national elections.

The ANC has 159 lawmakers in the 400-member National Assembly, making it difficult for it to form a government on its own. It proposed the formation of a government of national unity.

Earlier Friday. the ANC reached a deal to form a national unity government with the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Ramaphosa thanked members of parliament who voted for him and pledged to work and serve all South Africans.

He said in an address that it was a great moment to see political parties that contested in a tough and divisive elections agreeing to work together in a government of national unity.

"I wish to state clear, this is not a grand coalition of two or three parties," said Ramaphosa, adding that more parties are welcome to voluntarily join the national unity government.

Malema congratulated Ramaphosa on his reelection but said he was unhappy with some of the parties in the national unity government, particularly the Democratic Alliance.

He said his party will ensure that parliament is functional, as it will be a vocal opposition that will check the executive.










