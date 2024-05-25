NATO chief: China support for Russia crucial to course of Ukraine war

China's support for Moscow is a crucial factor in the Russian war against Ukraine, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



"China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fuelling the war in Europe. You can't have it both ways," Stoltenberg told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.



There has been a significant increase in sales of machine parts, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow is using to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for use against Ukraine, he said.



There are no records indicating that China is supplying Russia with weapons or ammunition. However, other exports from China to Russia have increased significantly since the war began and Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow.



According to Western experts, these exports include so-called "dual-use" goods, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.



Commenting on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, Stoltenberg told the newspaper: "Ukraine has suffered setbacks in the theatre of war due to a lack of ammunition and weapons. But it is not yet too late for Ukraine to win."



NATO states must send Kiev more weapons and ammunition, including air defence systems and long-range weapons, Stoltenberg said.













