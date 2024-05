The African Union said Wednesday it condemned the Israeli incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, calling for the international community to stop "this deadly escalation" of the war.

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat "firmly condemns the extension of this war to the Rafah crossing, the only corridor for humanitarian aid", it said in a statement posted on X, the former Twitter, after Israeli tanks captured the main conduit for supplies into the besieged Palestinian territory.