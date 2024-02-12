3 killed in protests against postponement of Senegal presidential election

A Senegalese demonstrator gestures during clashes with riot police amid protests over the postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal February 9, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Three people are known to have been killed in last week's clashes between protesters and security forces over the postponement of the presidential election in Senegal, local media reported Sunday.

Violent protests erupted across the country last Friday, led by opposition political parties and some civil society groups opposed to the election delay.

The victims included 19-year-old high school student, 23-year-old shopkeeper Modou Gueye and a university student, local news portal Seneweb reported, citing hospital sources.

Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba has denied media reports that security forces were responsible for the death.

The European Union on Sunday called on the Senegalese authorities to guarantee "fundamental freedoms" amid protests.

On Feb. 3, Senegal's President Macky Sall announced the postponement of presidential election, citing a dispute over candidate list and alleged corruption of constitutional judges.

Senegalese National Assembly last week backed the bill postponing the Feb. 25 presidential election until Dec. 15, during a tense session where opposition lawmakers were forcibly removed from the chamber.

The Constitutional Council is expected to rule in about a week on the issue.