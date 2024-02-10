Casualties reported in shooting at military camp in Somali capital

Casualties have been reported in a shooting at a military training camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

The shooting was carried out by a military "recruit" who opened fire at the General Gordon military facility, resulting in several casualties, a security source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The number of deaths and injuries remained unknown.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack claiming that one of its infiltrators was behind the attack.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)-a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected for a second term in 2022, declared an "all-out war" on the group.