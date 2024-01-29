3 COUNTRIES IN WEST AFRICAS SAHEL REGION QUIT ECOWAS BLOC

Three neighboring countries in the restive Sahel region jointly announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday, saying the bloc is subservient to "foreign powers."

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger also blamed the regional bloc's "deviation from its founding ideals" for their exit.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the 15-member ECOWAS, with concerns about the potential for heightened political and economic instability in the already fragile Sahel region.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, all founding members of ECOWAS since its establishment in 1975, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the bloc's current trajectory.

The bloc was initially formed to foster economic integration and cooperation among West African states.

The withdrawal statement cited multiple grievances, including ECOWAS' "lack of concrete support in the fight against terrorism" and the imposition of sanctions on Mali's military rulers.

The three countries claim that ECOWAS has strayed from its original goals of "economic development, social progress and cultural integration" and is now being "manipulated by external forces."

Relations between ECOWAS and the three countries have been tense after the bloc demanded a return to civilian rule following military coups in Mali in 2020, Burkina Faso in 2022 and in Niger last July.

In response to the announcement, however, ECOWAS said it is yet to receive any direct formal notification about their intention to withdraw from the bloc.

"The ECOWAS Commission as directed by the authority of the heads of state and government has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order," it said.

"Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali remain important members of the community and the authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse."

Founded on May 28, 1975, the regional intergovernmental organization says it works to facilitate collaboration in various sectors including trade, finance and security to foster stability and development in the West African region.

Over the years, ECOWAS has played a crucial role in addressing regional challenges and promoting the well-being of its member states.