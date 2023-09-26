South Africa hit by bird flu outbreak

South Africa is dealing with a number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 and H7 infections in chickens, with concerned authorities stating on Tuesday that outbreaks have hit five of the country's nine provinces.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development said in a statement that 50 HPAI H7 outbreaks and 10 HPAI H5 outbreaks had been reported as of Sept. 21.

Millions of chickens have been culled at farms so far, and hundreds of thousands have died as a result of the infections.

Amid the H7 and H5 outbreaks, the department has urged farmers to beef up biosecurity measures on their farms.

"The basic measures should aim at preventing contact with wild birds, including their fecal material which can be transported in boots and equipment," it advised.

The department has facilitated the importation of fertile eggs for the broiler industry; a similar request for table eggs will be considered if received, the statement said.