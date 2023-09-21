DR Congo leader calls for withdrawal of UN forces from the country

President Tshisekedi, speaking at the 78th UN General Assembly, expressed that UN forces have failed in their mission to bring peace to the country.

He stated that relying on UN forces for peace is misleading and that "the time has come for our country to take control of its own destiny and be the main actor in its stability."

Tshisekedi mentioned that they have been in talks for the withdrawal of UN forces starting in December.

The MONUSCO, one of the largest UN missions in the world with approximately 16,000 personnel, has faced repeated protests from the public demanding its withdrawal.

Following an incident where shots were fired at protesters during a demonstration last month, around 50 people lost their lives.

MONUSCO, present in the country since 1999, has announced that the proposal for withdrawal is being considered in response to these demands.