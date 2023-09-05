Niger reopens its airspace to commercial flights after nearly a month: Reports

Niger's military administration reopened the country's airspace on Monday to national and international commercial flights nearly a month after it was closed after soldiers deposed the country's elected president, according to local media reports.

"Niger's airspace is open to all international and domestic commercial flights as well as unlimited ground services," the official Niger News Agency reported, citing the Transport Ministry spokesperson.

The decision, however, "does not apply to military flights and other special flights, which are subject to authorization by the competent authorities."

Niger's military administration closed the country's airspace on Aug. 6 after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military intervention to restore constitutional order in the country.

The decision to close Nigerien airspace affected many airlines which mainly served sub-Saharan Africa.

Reports indicated that several airlines had to divert or even cancel flights while others adjusted their flight plans in order to bypass the vast Nigerien airspace situated in the center of the continent.

ECOWAS imposed heavy sanctions on Niger following the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, which has "greatly affected" the country's supply of vital food and medical supplies, according to the UN.











