ECOWAS denies reports of chairman suggesting 9-month transition for Niger

A bloc of West African nations on Thursday denied reports that its top official proposed a nine-month transitional period back to constitutional order in Niger, where the military deposed President Mohamed Bazoum last month.

"The ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Commission's attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger," the commission said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The report, which is in French and supposedly carried by AFP (Agence France-Presse), is false, and should be treated as fake news," added the statement.

It underlined that ECOWAS member states maintained their demand that military authorities in Niger "restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating" Bazoum.

Reports citing an aide of ECOWAS chairman and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said earlier Thursday that the bloc's chief had suggested a "nine-month transition period" in Niger.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger after the military intervention ousted Bazoum on July 26 and the bloc has threatened military intervention after an ultimatum for the military to cede power was ignored twice.