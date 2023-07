The leaders of the military coup in Niger said on Sunday that regional body ECOWAS could stage an imminent military intervention in the capital of the Sahel country.

Speaking ahead of an ECOWAS crisis summit on Niger on Sunday, the junta said: "The aim of this meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger, in the form of an imminent military intervention in Niamey, in cooperation with African countries who are not members of the regional body and certain Western nations."