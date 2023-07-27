Nigerien army announces support for the coup plotters

In a written statement by the Nigerien army, it was stated that the security forces had decided to support the coup declaration to prevent bloodshed among different factions and to protect the physical integrity of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassoumi Massaoudou, in a morning statement, emphasized that the situation was still an ongoing coup attempt and called on the people of Niger to oppose this move.

President Bazoum, through his Twitter account, shared, "Hard-earned gains will be preserved, and all Nigeriens who desire democracy and freedom will see this." Bazoum had expected the support of the military forces against the Presidential Guard Regiment involved in the coup attempt, but the army had reportedly declined to intervene.

Benin's President Patrice Talon, appointed as a mediator on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is expected to hold meetings with two groups during the day.

Yesterday morning, President Bazoum was detained by elements of the Presidential Guard Regiment. In response to his detainment and the coup attempt, people staged protests and demanded his release.

The coup was revealed to be led by General Omar Tchiani, who had been serving as the commander of the Presidential Guard Regiment for approximately ten years.

A group of soldiers, calling themselves the "National Council for the Safeguarding of Democracy" (CNSP), read a coup declaration on state television last night and announced that they had taken control of the government.