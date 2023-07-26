Sudan conflict impacts humanitarian situation in Chad: UN official

Sudanese people, who fled the conflict in Geneina in Sudan's Darfur region, receive rice portions from Red Cross volunteers in Ourang on the outskirts of Adre, Chad July 25, 2023. (REUTERS)

The conflict in Sudan is having a serious impact on the humanitarian situation in Chad, a UN official said Tuesday.

Three months after fighting broke out in Sudan, more than 250,000 refugees and returnees have fled across the border into Chad, nearly 90% of them women and children from West Darfur, which has been the epicenter of inter-communal conflict between Arab and Masalit tribes.

The UN Office for Humanitarian Coordination (OCHA) said in a statement that the scale of the crisis affecting people in eastern Chad requires more resources.

"In addressing this multidimensional crisis, we must prioritize inclusive coordination mechanisms and operational approaches that efficiently address the needs of all affected populations -- refugees, returnees and the host population. We must also not forget the other crises in the rest of the country," said Dieudonne Bamouni, head of the OCHA office in Chad.

"The international community, which has congratulated Chad on its legendary hospitality, must now more than ever show its sincere gratitude by providing substantial financial support. The time to act is now, before it is too late."

More than 400,000 Sudanese refugees have been living in eastern Chad since 2003 as a result of previous conflicts.

The emergency humanitarian assistance needed includes food, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, household items, health and protection.

The latest influx comes on the back of humanitarian needs for an estimated 1.9 million Chadians in eastern Chad, according to OCHA.

Humanitarian partners are preparing for a possible new influx of people from Sudan and for possible epidemic crises during the winter season.

"Yet the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan has only received $122 million, or 18% of the $674.1 million requested to meet the needs of 4.4 million people nationwide," it said.

Since fighting erupted in Sudan in April, thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded, while more than 3.3 million people have been displaced within the country and across borders, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).