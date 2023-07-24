Suicide bombing in Somali capital kills over 20

More than 20 people, including soldiers, were killed and dozens others wounded on Monday when a suicide bombing rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu, a senior official said.

A senior security officer in Mogadishu, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said a suicide bomber below himself up at a military training facility in Mogadishu, killing more than 20 people, including new recruits and military personnel.

"The suicide bomber below himself up during busy hours on Monday. At the time when the blast occurred there was a large queue of new recruits at the Jalle Siyaad military training camp," he said.

He added that dozens of people were also injured in the attack who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Local media put the casualties at more than 30 people.

Somali-based al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.