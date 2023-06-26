GERMANYS BAERBOCK TO CAMPAIGN IN SOUTH AFRICA FOR END TO RUSSIAN WAR

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to campaign for a stronger commitment to end the Russian war in Ukraine during her visit in South Africa.



"When the country of Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu raises its voice against injustice, the world listens," the politician said on Monday before her departure for South Africa.



That is why, she said, during her visit to the capital Pretoria, she also wants to talk about "how South Africa can pull its weight to end the Russian war and uphold the UN Charter."



Baerbock praised the peace initiative of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recently visited Russia and Ukraine with a high-ranking African delegation for mediation efforts - but with no apparent success.



Officially, South Africa has declared itself neutral in the conflict.



Together with his counterparts, Rampahosa "made it clear that the brutal war in Europe also concerns Africa," said Baerbock.



Dealing with Russia is likely to play a central role in Baerbock's meeting with her counterpart Naledi Pandor on Tuesday.





