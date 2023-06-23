At least 14 dead in two road crashes in Tunisia

 Contact Us
June 23,2023
At least 14 people were killed in two separate road accidents in Tunisia on Friday, media in the North African country reported.

In the southern province of Sfax, a taxi and a truck collided, leaving 10 people dead and one other person injured, Tunisia's state news agency TAP said, citing a civil defence official.

The second accident happened earlier on Friday on a suburban road near the capital Tunis, where four people were killed after their vehicle rammed into a truck, the privately owned TV Nessma reported online.

The causes of both crashes are not clear yet.