Nearly 1M displaced in Democratic Republic of Congo since January: IOM

Residents walk on a soccer pitch in a residential area built in a cemetery in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on May 14, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Attacks on civilians by non-state armed groups have increased, displacing one million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo since early 2023.

An estimated 6.1 million people are internally displaced, a 17% rise from October 2022, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement on Thursday.

"As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, and millions are facing acute food insecurity as well as other critical needs," the statement said.

The organization noted that at least 46 people, including children, were killed in an attack on June 11 by members of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) militia on the Lala displacement site in Ituri province.

The attack resulted in the displacement of over 7,800 people and the loss of housing and personal items.

The IOM strongly condemned this "grave violation" of international humanitarian law and said attacks on civilians may constitute war crimes.

"This recent gruesome attack is a testament to the intolerable dangers displaced people in the DRC face daily," said Federico Soda, IOM director for the Department of Emergencies.

"Concerted efforts are desperately needed to end the violence and help the Congolese people find peace," Soda added.

Over 26 million people need humanitarian aid across the country, according to the IOM.