Sudan will collapse if war does not stop: African Union Commission chairperson

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat warned Monday that if the war in Sudan does not stop immediately, civil war will set in, chaos will prevail and the country will totally collapse.

Mahamat made the remarks at the 14th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government in Djibouti which was attended by Kenyan President William Ruto, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

The leaders of the bloc discussed regional security, including the conflict in Sudan.

"The extreme seriousness of the violent crisis that is engulfing Sudan and the dangerous threats it poses to the existence of this country and the entire region are obvious," Mahamat told the head of states and government of IGAD.

He said the Sudanese crisis is on "such a scale that it does not allow for any division of ranks or procrastination. It calls for swift action. It calls for united action and strong solidarity on our part."

He called for total unity between IGAD and the African Union on the conflict in Sudan.

His remarks came after clashes resumed on Sunday between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum as a one-day cease-fire ended.

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the army and the RSF since April 15, according to medics.