Death toll from Sudan clashes rises to 822: Medics

At least 822 civilians have been killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 15, according to local medics on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said that 3,215 people have also been injured in the violence.

The figure provided by the syndicate included casualties in the capital Khartoum, the southern city of El-Obeid, and Al-Junaynah city of West Darfur.

On Saturday, the syndicate put the death toll from the violence at 530 and 2,940 others injured.

After a week of talks in Saudi Arabia, the Sudanese army and the RSF signed on May 11 a declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the RSF over the paramilitary group's integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.