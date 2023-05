A Sudanese refugee woman, who fled the violence in Sudan's Darfur region, carries a jerrycan of water as she walks to her makeshift shelter near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad May 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

Britain urged the U.N. Human Rights Council to push for accountability over violence in Sudan at an emergency meeting in Geneva on Thursday but Sudan pushed back, saying the events unfolding there were an "internal affair".

Britain's minister of state for development and Africa Andrew Mitchell urged the 47-member council to "send a united message of concern and horror" ahead of an expected vote. Sudan's ambassador told the council: "What's happening in Sudan is an internal affair".