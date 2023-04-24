UN chief warns Sudan violence risks 'catastrophic conflagration'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the violence in Sudan "risks a catastrophic conflagration within Sudan that could engulf the whole region and beyond" and called on Security Council members to exert maximum leverage.

"We must all do everything within our power to pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss," Guterres told the 15-member council, adding that the United Nations was not leaving Sudan.

"We stand with them at this terrible time," he said. "I have authorized the temporary relocation both inside and outside Sudan of some United Nations personnel, families."













