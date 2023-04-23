Burundi detains former prime minister

Burundi's former Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni has been detained, the National Independent Human Rights Commission confirmed Saturday, days after the government announced he had gone missing.

The commission "visited General Alain Guillaume Bunyoni" on April 22, it said on Twitter. "He is doing well. He has not suffered any act of torture or any other abuse since his arrest."

The commission did not give details of where the former official is being detained nor the charges he is facing.

But Sixte Vigny Nimuraba, the commission's chairperson said Bunyoni's "family has been informed about the arrest and the matter is taking normal legal process."

It was the first official communication about the arrest, resting media speculation that Bunyoni could have fled to neighboring Tanzania after information reportedly leaked that plans were underway to arrest him in connection with allegations of ill-gotten wealth.

Security and Internal Affairs Minister Martin Niteretse told reporters Wednesday that the prosecutor general had launched a search for the former premier.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye sacked Bunyoni in September last year following allegations of a possible coup against him.

Bunyoni, a former police chief, has long been a senior figure in the ruling CNDD-FDD party.



















